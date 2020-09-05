Indefinite Petrol Pumps Strike in Guwahati Withdrawn

The indefinite strike called by North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA) in the Greater Guwahati area from 7th September has been withdrawn.

Earlier today the Kamrup (M) District Administration, Kamrup (M) called for an emergency meeting with BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, and NEIPDA (GGU).

The strike was announced in protest of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) repeatedly asking one Ellora Debi, proprietor of RRND Service Station, Beltola, to sign the Dealership Agreement amid the pandemic situation.