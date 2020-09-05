Inter-District Bus Services in Assam to Resume from Next Week

The Assam government has decided to allowed inter-district bus transport services to resume operation on all seven days of the week starting from September 7.

The latest guidelines issued by the government of Assam on states that public transport will be allowed to operate from 7th September, 2020, with strict compliance of social distancing and other COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted all social gatherings including marriages and funerals with a capping of 100 people effective from September 21.