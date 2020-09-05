Manipur Anticipates GI Tag for its Unique Homegrown Orange

The Manipur state which cultivates the Tamenglong orange (Citrus reticulata), a species of mandarin and a unique fruit crop seeks GI certificate.

According to reports, Manipur state government expects to get its GI certificate after 120 days.

Speaking to media, K. Devdutta Sharma, Project director of Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) said, “We are expecting to get a GI Certificate for the Tamenglong orange as it has already been notified. Sirarakhong Hathei, a long chill variety having a unique taste and colour which grows in Sirarakhong village under Ukhrul district has already been approved and it will also be notified soon.”

Notably Manipur has been celebrating the Orange Festival every December for the last 15 years to promote Tamenglong oranges.