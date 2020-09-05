Meet the Guwahati boy who received a surprise gift by footballer Mesut Ozil

NET News Desk

Pritam Brahma, the versatile left winger who represents Guwahati City FC (GCFC) youth team GCFC Unicorns in the Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL) received a surprise gift from Arsenal FC icon and German midfield maestro Mesut Ozil as one of the top players from the top 10 Golden Baby Leagues selected by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Ozil sent self autographed Arsenal jerseys to 10 top players for India’s top 10 Golden Baby Leagues to encourage these budding talents for their future endeavors through AIFF. Pritam, who played crucial role in GCFC Unicorns U10 title triumph in Assam’s first ever Golden Baby League ‘GGBL’, was selected by the coaches of GGBL.

Pritam was handed over the jersey by GGBL operator and GCFC Co-Founder Kaustab Chakraborty. With this, GGBL also got another feather on the cap, as it is adjudged as one of the top 10 Golden Baby Leagues of the country.