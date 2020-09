Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces along with representatives of Nagaland police launched and operation and apprehended one active cadre of NSCN (K-NK) near Burma Camp, Dimapur in Nagaland on September 4.

Along with the cadre police recovered one point 22 mm Pistol, 04 rounds, a Magazine, 01 GPS, 03 detonators and few extortion slips.