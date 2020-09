Joining rest of the country for Fit India Movement, the Arunachal government flagged off the #FitArunachal movement on September 6.

Minister Youth Affairs & Sports, Water Resource in GoAP, Mama Natung said,I urge our people to stay fit through yoga, exercise or games & sports.”

Meanwhile Union Minister Kiren Rijiju applauded the efforts of the state government and congratulated for launching the movement.