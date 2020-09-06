Assam Child Abuse Case: Main Accused Arrested

Nagaon Police on Saturday evening apprehended the main accused of the Dibrugarh child abuse case- Dr Siddhi Prasad Deuri and his wife Mitali Konwar.

ADGP L&O, Assam, GP Singh said, “The couple, wanted for causing burn injury to the domestic help child in Dibrugarh has been arrested by Assam police at Nagaon”.

Allegedly, Dr Deuri, who is said to be a doctor at the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) and his wife Mitali Konwar, Principal of Moran College, poured boiling water on the minor at Milan Nagar area in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh town.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also requested the authority to conduct the investigation on fast track mode and submit the charge sheet accordingly. The Commission also directed the police to submit the Action Taken Report within two days.