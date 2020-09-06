COVID-19 Cases Near 5000-Mark in Arunachal Pradesh

The novel coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh inched towards the 5000-mark with 139 more people, including 20 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said to media.

The fresh infections have taken the northeastern state’s caseload to 4,914.

Barring 16, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID-19 care centers.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,525 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,381 people have recovered from the disease so far, and eight patients have succumbed to the infection.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 68.80 per cent.

The state has so far tested 1,83,390 samples for COVID-19, including 3,017 on Saturday, official added.