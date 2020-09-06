In a First, Nagaland Conducts Online Dance Competition “Nagaland Dance Battle”

Owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, Musik-A events in collaboration with Kripa Foundation is organizing an online dance competition called “Nagaland Dance Battle” with the theme “Get high on dance, not on drugs”.

Notably this is a first of its kind event is sponsored by the Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Nagaland to be held in October 2020.

Celebrity judges are Jong, a backup dancer & choreographer of famous KPOP groups like BTS, GOT7 etc. from South Korea will and Virieno Zakiesato, Choreographer & Creative Movement Artist and Kokliba.

Any bonafide citizen of Nagaland is eligible for the competition there will be no age bar and no category preference to different kinds of dances. To enter the contest, the participants should whatsapp their dance performance video of 1 Minute without any edit (One Take only) to 9436007979 or mail it to [email protected] from September 6 – September 26.