Indian Railways to Run Additional 40 Pairs of Special Trains

Ministry of Railways (MoR) in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has decided to run 40 pairs (80 trains) of more special trains from 12th September 2020. The booking of accommodation in these trains shall start from 10th September, 2020. These will be fully reserved trains.

These trains will be in addition to the existing30 special Rajdhani type trains started w.e.f. 12.05.2020 and 200 Special Mail Express trains introduced w.e.f. 01.06.2020 (total 230 trains).

