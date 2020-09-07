Abduction of Arunachal Youths: Indian Army Sends Hotline Message to PLA

Post the abduction of 5 youths from Arunachal Pradesh by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the Indian Army has sent a hotline message to its counterpart in China.

Replying to a tweet by Ashish K Singh of ABP News, Union sports minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, Kiren Rijiju said “The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited.”

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Police following the reports that five people were allegedly abducted by PLA.

The alleged abduction took place at the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district on Friday.