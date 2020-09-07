Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 Tally Rose to 5,000 Mark

With the detection of 86 more COVID-19 positive cases Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 5,000 on September 9.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,520 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,472 people have recovered from the disease and eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The state has so far tested 1,85,322 samples for COVID-19, including 1,932 on September 6.

Meanwhile at least five localities of Aalo in West Siang district have been declared as containment zones after 5 more positive September 5.

West Siang deputy commissioner Moki Loyi said, “The New Market area, Puak Gumin, Sipu Puyi, Cozy Resort and Humgo Rigo Resort would now fall under the containment zone category as these areas have witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid19 cases in the past few days.”