COVID-19 Death Toll of Sikkim Rises to 6

As per the latest update received from DG cum Secretary Health Dr. Pemba T. Bhutia, one patient passed away at Rongli PHC today.

An MDR patient was discharged from Singtam District Hospital 11 days back and the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) was done at the Hospital which reported negative.

The patient was admitted at Rongli PHC because of road blockage to Zuluk and the RAT done at the admission at the PHC reported negative. The patient expired this morning and the RAT was done post death which reported to be positive.

DG cum Secretary Health informed that since the repeat RAT test came positive, it is being registered as a COVID death.