Ganja Worth 20 Cr Seized in Kerela, 2 Arrested

Over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore were seized by Excise officials from a lorry at nearby Attingal in Kerala.

Officials of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, acting on a tip off that some Mysuru based Keralites planned to transport the drug to Kerala, kept vigil on the state highway, stopped the National Permit truck and seized the consignment, Excise Circle Inspector T Anil Kumar told media while two people arrested in this connection.

The ganja, kept concealed beneath other goods, was worth Rs 20 crore and was one of the biggest seizures in the state, he said.

The two people arrested were from Punjab and Jharkhand, the department said in a release. “We have solid information about those who dispatched this drug consignment to Kerala and also the details of those who were supposed to receive the drugs,” it said.

Meanwhile, Excise minister T P Ramakrishnan congratulated the SEES team for the major haul and said the department would find out those who were behind it.