India Overtakes Brazil With 2nd Highest COVID-19 Cases

India has surpassed Brazil and secured a grim second spot among countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after a surge of 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s tally past 42 lakh.

Meanwhile, around 8.82 lakh cases in the country are active (20.9 per cent of the total cases) and the recovery rate stood at 77 per cent this morning.

The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has over 62.75 lakh Covid infections so far, about 20 lakh more than India.

According to the latest global figures of WHO (World Health Organisation), Brazil has 40.1 lakh COVID-19 infected cases.