Online Admissions for Cotton University to Start Tomorrow

Online admissions for the academic session 2020-21 in Cotton University will begin on September 8.

The admission will start for 1st Semester BSc Honours programmes (except Biotechnology).

Notably this time the total number of seats has been increased by 25% for maximum students to avail by the students in this premier institute who cleared the higher secondary final examination from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

According to a press release, students having standardized marks 276 and above will be allowed to take part in the admission process.

The helpline numbers – 0361-2601100/8876454313 will be open for candidates during the admission hours.