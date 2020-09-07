Unable to Play, PUBG Student Commits Suicide in West Bengal

In a unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

According to reports, Pritam Halder, an ITI student, was found hanging in his house in Purba Lalpur under Chakdaha police station.

The deceased mother said that they had to broke into his room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The deceased mother allegedly claimed that his son was apparently frustrated for not being able to play PUBG.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.