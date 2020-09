Airports Authority of India (AAI) is all set to establish a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022 and will be able to accommodate narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase.

The project which is worth 955 Crore will have a terminal area of 4100 sqm. The new airport will be able to handle 200 passengers at the peak hours with 5 check-in counters.