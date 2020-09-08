Assam Cop Who Serve Both as Cop & Doctor Praised by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Robin Kumar, the Barpeta Superintendent of Police (SP), a 2013 batch IPS officer specialist in medicine (MBBS, MD), is performing the duties of both a police officer and a doctor.

It was a proud moment for the Assam Police when India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet wrote, “It is a great gesture of service. My appreciation to Shri Robin Kumar, Barpeta District SP in Assam for performing the dual role of a doctor & police officer to fight COVID-19 pandemic.”

Praising the SP, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “An Assam Police warrior in the truest sense. Great gesture of service to humanity by Barpeta SP Dr Robin Kumar, utilising his skills to help doctors and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.”

Notably the top cop has been running a 50-bedded Covid Care Centre at Barpeta Police Reserve for personnel and their families. It has four ICU beds, 32 beds in a general ward and 14 in the isolation ward.