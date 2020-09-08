BSF Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 26 Lakh Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

While following COVID-19 protocols,troops of BSF Tripura Frontier are continuously contributing to the Anti-Narcotics Drive to make “Tripura – A Drug Free State”, by seizing huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border during various Operations.

On intervening night of 06-07, Sept 2020, BSF troops seized 7,390 Bottles of Phensedyl, 1500 Nos Yaba Tablets, 69.95 Kgs Ganja and other miscellaneous contrabands, having combined value of Rs. 26,18,279/-.

Amid series of Operations, on 06thSept 2020, based on a specific BSF intelligence input about stocking of huge quantity of Phensedyl in the house of PriyatoshShil S/o SahadebShil R/o Vill- Tindapha, PO-Nidaya, PS- Jatrapur, Distt- Sepahijala, a joint ops comprising of BSF troops of BOP New Nidiya, 130 Bn BSF and Police team of PS- Jatrapur, was conducted. During thoroughsearch of the suspected housein the presence of house owner PriyatoshShil,the joint Ops partyseized Total Phensedyl- 7200 Btls valued Rs. 12,21,768/- and detained the house owner. Apprehended house owneralong with seized Phensedyl was handed over to PS-Jatrapur for further legal action.

Besides above, during the wee hours of 07th Sept 2020,troops of Border Out Post Srimantapur, District Sepahijala also seized a sealed packet containing 1500 Nos Yaba Tablets worth Rs. 7,50,000/-

Seized Tablets were handed over to PS- Sonamura.

In addition to curbing the smuggling activities in bordering areas of Tripura State,the vigilant BSF troops are also effectively maintaining peace and tranquility along the International Boundary.