China Denies Any Information About Missing Arunachali Youths

After India sends hotline message to PLA for information about five missing Indian youth from Arunachal Pradesh, China on September 8 said that it had no details about the situation.

During the Monday media briefing in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that he was “not aware of the situation”, adding that China has “never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’”

Earlier as per local media, all the missing youths had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district. All of them belong to the Tagin community, the dominant tribe in the region.

Meanwhile amid the on-going escalation, Indian and Chinese defence ministers had a face-to-face meeting in Russia to discuss the border tensions, but there doesn’t seem to have been a breakthrough.