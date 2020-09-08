Fake Gauhati University Notification Doing Rounds on Social Media

A notification from the Gauhati University (GU) with regards to final year exams of B.A. and B.Sc is doing rounds on social media specially on Whats App groups.

The fake notification states about deferment of the final year exams of B.A. and B.Sc due to the current pandemic.

The fake notification states that “Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, the University has decided to push the examination dates. It also says that the examination dates will be notified later on.”

However, the GU authorities had declared the examination dates of B.A./B.Com/B.Sc on September 4.