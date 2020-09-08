Humanity Shamed! 90-Year-Old Woman Raped in Delhi, Accused Arrested

In what it could be said as an “extremely disturbing” incident, a 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in south west Delhi.

According to reports, the accused Sonu (37), a plumber, is a resident of Rewla Khanpur who was later arrested in connection with the heinous crime.

Police stated that on September 7, when the elderly woman was on her way to a nearby village, she met the accused who offered her lift on his two-wheeler. Further, on the pretext of dropping her safely at her destination, he took her to an isolated field and raped her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena speaking to media said, “A case under section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered at Chhawla Police Station and the accused was arrested.”