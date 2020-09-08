Major General Jarken Gamlin a True Inspiration for Our Youths: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Major General Jarken Gamlin, the first Arunachalee to reach to such a top-post in the Indian Army, on his superannuation on September 1, completing 37 glorious years of utmost dedication and service to the nation.

“Major General JarkenGamlin, AVSM, SM, VSM, is a true inspiration for our youths to pursue one of the most coveted careers of serving in the Indian Army. On his retirement, on behalf of the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the country, salute him for his illustrious 37 years in service of the nation and the achievements made in the line of duty,” Khandu said in a message today.

Khanduvividly remembered Gamlin as head of the relief and rescue operations during thetragic Nepal Earthquake of 25 April 2015.

“He (Gamlin) established the first relief center at the epicentre (Barpak) within 24 hours of the earthquake and remained stationed at Pokhra, Nepal for 40 days,” Khandu said.

He further hailed Gamlin’s leadership acumen, which was displayed, when as a Lieutenant Colonel he successfully raised the first Task Force of the Indian Army to handle security and movement of the country’s nuclear assets in 2001.

“Gamlin will also be remembered for his stint as the commander of 5/8 Gorkha Rifles posted on the Indo-Pak border during ‘Operation Parakaram’ in 2002 and his tenures in North Cachar Hills and Manipur to conduct counter terrorist operations,” Khandu asserted.

While wishing Gamlin good health and a new era post-retirement, Khandu observed that ‘for all the laurels and achievements made, Gamlin will mostly be loved and respected by all for being the perfect gentleman and a down-to-earth person all through his life’.