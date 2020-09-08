Nigerian Nationals Arrested in West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills Police on 7 September 2020 intercepted 1 (one) Maruti Alto 800 at Thlumiwi under Annlarem Sub-Division and while checking found that the occupants of the vehicle were 3 (three) Nigerian nationals who were suspected to have entered from Bangladesh without any valid documents.

According to an official press release from the office of the Director-General of Police, Meghalaya, West Jaintia Hills Police, the interrogation of the detained Nigerian persons is still ensuing and along with these three Nigerian persons the interrogation of three local residents of the area are also in progress as they are suspected to be facilitating the entry of the Nigerian persons.