PUBG May Return to India Soon!

PUBG corporation has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.

As part of the latest developments, PUBG Corporation has announced that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and the South Korean-company will take the full charge of all the subsidiaries. This could mean that the PUBG Mobile will be unbanned in the country soon.

“In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India,” the statement reiterated.

“Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country,” it further said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced a ban on PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps including Apus Launcher Pro, AppLock, WeChat Work, Baidu among others.