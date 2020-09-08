Religious Places in Meghalaya to Re-Open from October

The government of Meghalaya has decided to re-open places of worship in Meghalaya by the first week of October 2020 if the COVID-19 situation improves.

Meanhwhile, a committee comprising of members from faith organizations headed by the Chief Secretary will be constituted to revisit SOPs to be put in place for the same.

A meeting of all faith organizations was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in presence of Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling.

Currently Meghalaya has a total of 1433 active cases recorded till Monday evening.