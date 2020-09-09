Assam Ranks Among Top 5 in National Literacy Rate

With a literacy rate of 85.9 percent, Assam holds the 5th position in the country, revealed data from a report on education released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi wrote, “I heartily congratulate and appreciate the efforts of the people of the state and my Government for taking keen interest in education. I believe, with more efforts, dedication and commitment we can reach the top.”

Meanwhile, Kerala has once again etched its place as the most literate state in India with 96.2%, followed by national capital Delhi at 88.7%, Uttarakhand at 87.6% and Himachal Pradesh at 86.6%.

It is to be mentioned that in Assam the gap between male and female literacy is of 8.9 percentage points, with male literacy at 90.1% and female literacy at 81.2%.