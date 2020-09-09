Bombay High Court Asked BMC to Stop Demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s Bungalow

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow on September 9.

Further the court has sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.

Hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her bungalow, Justice S J Kathawalla sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

Earlier today the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ndertook demolition of the illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.