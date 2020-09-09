CM Sangma Submits MoU to Union Minister to Increase Meghalaya’s Share of Central Taxes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on September 9 meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting GOI to increase Meghalaya’s share of central taxes.

Sangma also met Union MoS for Finance, Anurag Thakur to discuss the way forward for initiating externally funded World Bank and New Development Bank projects in Meghalaya.

Further Sangma apprised him of the 3 EAPs focused on Health, Tourism & Road Infrastructure development in the state of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also held discussions with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal on various issues related to the introduction of electric vehicles, particularly for short distance public transport.