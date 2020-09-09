Gauhati University to Conduct Exams in Online Mode

After repeated concern from the students community with regards to examination model during this pandemic, Gauhati University issues fresh notification stating that the exams will now be held online.

In a notification, the University stated that- “the Postgraduate (PG) Final Examinations of Gauhati University for the year 2020, which is to start from September 2020, will be held in the Online Mode. The Undergraduate (UG) Examinations will be held both in the online and offline mode.”

Meanwhile, the university will soon provide details for the new SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for the new modes.

“This is as per review made today i.e. on 08.09.2020, in view of the current pandemic situation in the state of Assam,” the notice stated.

Earlier the exams were slated to commence from September 2020, however new date has not been declared yet.