25-Year-Old OIL Engineer Dies at Baghjan Blowout Site

Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, an electrical engineer of Oil India Limited (OIL), fell unconscious while working at the well site and died.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) where he was declared dead.

Taking to the Twitter handle, OIL wrote, “Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, a dynamic young electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by doctor at site and was taken to AMC where he was declared dead.”

This is a very tragic incident and has created a pall of gloom in OIL. A Team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident, the official handle added.

The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem.