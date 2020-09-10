Akshay Kumar Tells Bear Grylls he Drinks Cow Urine Everyday

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revealed that he drink cow urine every day during an Instagram live chat with Bear Grylls and Huma Qureshi.

Akshay Kumar revealed that it wasn’t a problem for him as for Ayurvedic reasons, he has had cow urine every day. This might have surprised everyone. Many knew the actor is a martial arts expert and wakes up quite early. However, he had never revealed that he had cow’s urine.

In the video clip, Akshay is seen replying to Qureshi’s question on how Grylls convinced him to drink “elephant poop tea” while filming for Grylls’ show called ‘Into the Wild‘.