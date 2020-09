The dead body of a child who had earlier fallen into the Brahmaputra River has been recovered by NDRF in Uzan Bazar Ghat on September 10.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sharma of Uzan Bazar’s Arikati Basti.

According to reports, the victim had drowned in the river on Tuesday. After flying a kite he had gone to the river to clean his feet but was washed away by the strong river current.

He had been missing since then and the NDRF had been on a look out for him.