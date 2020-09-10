Assam Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping his Minor Niece

In a shocking incident, Assam police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl several times in Dibrugarh.

The accused has been identified as Riki Ahmed alias Bicky of Kawri Patty area of Naliapool.

According to reports, based on an FIR filed by the family members of the victim the accused was arrested.

Allegedly, the victim was raped more than 20 times, however, family came to know about the matter only couple of days ago when they filed a complaint against the accused with the police.

Reportedly, Riki Ahmed used to drug his niece before rapping her.

Speaking to media, Additional Superintendent of police, Padmanav Baruah said a case (no 1513/20) under sections 448/376 D(A)/ 506 of the IPC, Section 4 of Protection of Child from Sexual Offence Act has been registered against the offender at Dibrugarh police station.

“We will file the charge sheet within a week’s time and demand for a fast-track trial,” the Additional SP added.