Google Announces Three-Day Weekend for All its Employees

Google has decided to give its employees another day off by giving all its employees an additional off in a week, i.e. Friday.

According to CNBC, the company in an internal message asked employees, including interns to take the Friday off in order to avoid burnout keeping in mind the “collective wellbeing” of its staff.

The additional Friday off was aimed to give the employees a mental break following hectic seven months of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Google has already sent its staff to work from home until mid-2021 and advised employees who had already booked another day as leave to reschedule their off in order to reap the benefit of the extra day off.