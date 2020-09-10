India’s Largest Piggery Mission Launched in Meghalaya

India’s Largest Piggery Mission was launched in Meghalaya by Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.

Funded by NCDC, the Rs. 209 Cr project is a step towards Aatma Nirbhar, making Meghalaya self-sufficient in pork production.

Meanwhile, a cheque of the 1st Installment of Rs. 52.36 Cr for India’s Largest Piggery Mission was handed in the launch programme.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Self-reliant India) is the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation.

The first mention of this came in the form of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharata Abhiyan’ or ‘Self-Reliant India Mission’ during the announcement of the Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India coronavirus pandemic Modi’s self-reliant India Mission economic package.