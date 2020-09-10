Meghalaya Soon to Get its Own Ropeway

Meghalaya is likely to get its own ropeway in state capital Shillong.

Further,a budget cost of Rs. 84 crore has been earmakred for the project.

“Preliminary costing of the Shillong Ropeway is estimated at ₹84 Cr & we target to complete it within 18 months post the issue of work order. For Umiam Ropeway, formalities with land owners will be closed by Sept. 2020. Dept. to finish all formalities & ensure work starts soon,” wrote chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tweeter.

According to reports, the ropeway service is likely to operate between Shillong Peak and the vicinity of Tripura Castle in Cleve Colony, however, the actual location is yet to be announced.