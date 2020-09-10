More Than 1,100 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hrs in India, Fatality Rate at 1.68%

With the death of more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll increased from 73,890 to 75,063 on Thursday, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of India’s 75,062 COVID-19 fatalities, 27,787 alone in Maharashtra.

“Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 18,216, including 3,576 active cases, 14,3456 recoveries and 184 deaths till date,” said Maharashtra Police.

This takes the COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.68 percent.

Meanwhile, of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases there are 34,71,784 recoveries registered in India, according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry.

This takes the recovery rate to 77.74 percent as on Thursday.