Union Sports Ministry Grants Rs 5 Lakh for Ailing Manipuri Footballer

The Union sports ministry has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the ailing Indian junior footballer, Ramananda Ningthoujam.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kiren Rijiju wrote, “Sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs for the ailing Indian junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam who is presently at Hospital suffering from blurred vision, along with kidney problem. Will try to help more if necessary. I pray for the speedy recovery of the young player.”

Sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs for the ailing Indian junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam who is presently at Hospital suffering from blurred vision, along with kidney problem. Will try to help more if necessary. I pray for the speedy recovery of the young player. pic.twitter.com/VuO0mjqM5X — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2020

Ramananda represented India at the U-17 Asian Football Soccer Championships in Guwahati in 2017.

He also played in the U-12/U-13 National Sub-Junior Championships in 2013 at Kalyani and U-15 National Championships in Delhi in 2015.

According to media reports, Ramananda, who hails from Manipur, is the son of a rickshaw-puller and his family has not the capacity to provide him proper medical care.