AASU-AJYCP to Announce Political Party’s Name by September 15

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) said that the newly formed political party’s name will be announced before September 15.

Addressing a presser, AASU and AJYCP said that Dr. Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya and Basanta Deka have been appointed as the convenors of the party and will be taking all the decisions on the behalf of the party.

Earlier, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have jointly formed the Assam Advisory Committee with the objective to provide safety and security to the indigenous people of the state.