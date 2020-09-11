Accused Arrested 37 Years After Committing Crime

Raghunath Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, wanted in connection with a case of motorcycle loot in 1983, was finally arrested 37 years later on September 10, 2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover speaking to media said that three persons were booked in the loot of a motorcycle from a bank manager in Managadhi in 1983.

While two of them had earlier been arrested and remanded to judicial custody and the motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

The third accused Raghunath Singh was absconding, who was eventually arrested.