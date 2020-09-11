China to Hand Over Missing Arunachali Youths Tomorrow: Kiren Rijiju

The five youths from Arunachal Pradesh who had strayed across the border to the Chinese side earlier this month would be handed back to India on September 12.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location.”

Earlier, responding to a hotline message sent by Indian Army, China’s People’s Liberation Army had informed on Tuesday that the youths have been found on their side and their condition was fine.