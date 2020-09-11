FACTCHECK: No Villagers Vacated Taksang Village in Arunachal

The Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District, Zhitro TSE in a notification clarified that no villagers of Taksang village near the McMohan Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh has vacated their village.

Previously, a media report was doing rounds on social media stating that amidst high tension at the Indo-Sino border in Ladakh, villagers near the McMahon Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh have vacated their village.

Further reacting to this the notification from the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District stated – “This is with reference to a report in the social media wherein it is mentioned that sources revealed to EastMojo that villagers of Taksang village near the McMohan Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh has vacated their village.”

“In this regard, it is to inform that, there is no such report of vacating the village, therefore it is not correct,” the notification added.

Notably, the Taksang village is not a permanent village and it is only a camp where the people from the villagers of Zemithang circle who are working in BRO are camping.

Taksang village, situated almost 30-km away from Zemithang circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.