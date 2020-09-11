Kangana Ranaut Should Get Compensation for the Loss- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on September 11 said that actor Kangana Ranaut should be compensated for the loss incurred by the BMC while demolishing her property.

“I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice, ” said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, on September 10, the BMC told the Bombay High Court that actor Kangana Ranaut had been carrying out “substantial alterations” in her Bandra property “contrary to the sanctioned plan” and its action of demolition of these structures was justified and without any “malafide”.