The Mumbai sessions court on Friday has rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week in drug related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The bail orders of five accused, namely Showik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, have also been rejected.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manishinde said they will be approaching the High Court.