No Need for Quarantine if a Person Returns to Assam Within 96 Hours of Departure

In view of Unlock 4 guidelines in Assam, a person who travels outside Assam and returns within 96 hours will not be put into 10-day quarantine.

In a notification, the department of Health and Family Welfare states- “a person, who travels to any location outside Assam and returns back to the State within 96 hours of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days.”

However certain clause have been put to it as mentioned below:

1. The person will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test on return.

2. If the Rapid Antigen Test result is positive, he/she shall undergo home isolation/ treatment in COVID Care Centre or hospital, as per protocol.

3. If the Rapid Antigen Test result is negative, his/her swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing and he/she will have to remain in isolation till RT-PCR test result is declared, and an undertaking will be submitted by each person to this effect. If the RT-PCR test result is positive, he/she shall undergo home isolation/ treatment in COVID Care Centre or hospital, as per protocol. If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the person need not undergo any further quarantine.

4. The person will strictly comply with hygiene and social distancing norms during the stay outside Assam.