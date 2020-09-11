Woman Stabbed by Husband in Broad Daylight in Assam

A resident of Assam in Guwahati stabbed his wife with a knife in broad daylight.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 9, at a shop located in Noonmati area of Guwahati.

The accused, identified as Pabitra Roy tried to escape, however he was apprehended by the city police.

Meanwhile, the victim who had lost a lot of blood, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and currently stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

A case (no. 495/20) has been registered at Noonmati Police Station under section 326, 307 of the Indian Penal Code.