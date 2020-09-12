Assam: 19-Year-Old Medical Aspirant Commits Suicide in Guwahati

In an unfortunate incident, a young medical aspirant (19 years) has committed suicide by hanging herself in Panbazar area of Guwahati.

The body of the deceased was found in early hours by her father in their staff quarter in which they were residing.

As informed by her father, the deceased had been preparing for medical entrance examination which is scheduled 13th September and she had talked with her mother who stays in Odisha last night about her preparations.

They also planned to go to temple to offer prayers before the examinations.

The deceased father is an employee of dept of posts and had been living with her daughter in the staff quarters.

The family is originally from Odisha.

Meanwhile Panbazar police have reached the incident spot and have taken the body for post-mortem.

The police have not yet clarified what exactly made the student end her life. There are speculations that it might be a case of depression but no cause has been confirmed yet.