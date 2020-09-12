Awareness campaign on Govt schemes held for young entrepreneurs in Tawang

NET News Desk

A meeting cum interaction about the awareness activities regarding various schemes implemented by the government, Bank loans, Start up schemes for the entrepreneurs and businessmen under Small and Medium Enterprises was conducted on Friday in the conference hall of DC Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Sang Phuntsok, and was participated by all the banks in Tawang district, Young Entrepreneurs and other concerned officers like DVO, DDI, ADTH, DHO Tawang etc.

Choiki Dondup, EAC I/c DPO Tawang requested the young entrepreneurs to avail the benefit of this meeting cum interactive programme and place their doubts and queries if any to the Bank representatives. The young entrepreneurs were given information regarding Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Challenge programme and encouraged to participate in the challenge. Taking active participation in the interactive session the young entrepreneurs placed their queries to the bank representatives and got clarification of the same. Talking to the young entrepreneurs Chief Manager SBI Tawang said “we have to look for job providers, and banks are there to support you, provided you should have proper documents and serious intention to do the business”.

Speaking on the performance of Banks in Tawang district, DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok said that CD ratio of Banks in Tawang is low and they should play a proactive role in improving it, financial literacy to the people and little hand-holding can be very helpful to the

people, he added.

The meeting cum interactive programme was followed by District Consultative

Committee(DCC)District Level Review Committee (DLRC)and District Level Security committee meeting convened by SBI and Lead Bank office Tawang. The meeting discussed at length on the performance of Banks for the quarter ended 31.03.2020 and 30.06.2020, reviewed credit flow of the quarters ended, bank wise achievement of priority sector loans, progress report on the recovery of loans, Discussion on PMEGP, PMMY, stand up India Programme, KVIC, NULM, PM Kisan beneficiaries etc. The meeting ended with assurance from all the banks for better performance and support from District Administration.